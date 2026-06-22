Nico Schlotterbeck still 'processing' devastating injury blow after Germany defender ruled out of World Cup

Germany defender Schlotterbeck has spoken out for the first time following the heartbreaking confirmation of his World Cup injury setback. The Borussia Dortmund centre-back has been ruled out for at least two months after suffering medial ligament damage in his left ankle, ending his hopes of lifting the trophy on the pitch.

The 29-cap international sustained the injury during Germany’s 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, initially attempting to play on before being forced off at half-time after the severity of the problem became clear. An MRI scan later confirmed the extent of the damage, ruling him out for the remainder of the tournament.