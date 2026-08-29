‘We have so much potential!’ - Nico Gonzalez hails dream Newcastle debut after win over Spurs

Gonzalez wasted no time in introducing himself to the St James' Park faithful, playing a pivotal role as Matthias Jaissle secured his first Premier League victory as Newcastle United manager. The former Manchester City midfielder - who arrived in an initial £48 million move that could rise to £52 million with add-ons - looked right at home in the Magpies' engine room, providing the tactical intelligence and vision that helped break down a stubborn Spurs defense in the second half of the contest.

Reflecting on his quick transition to life on Tyneside, the midfielder admitted the whirlwind nature of his move made the performance even more special. 'It was amazing. I have been four days here so it wasn't easy for me to start but I am really happy for the work I have done and the team has done,' Gonzalez told BBC Match of the Day.