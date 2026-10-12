'Why not?' - Niclas Fullkrug handed Germany lifeline as DFB chief Rudi Voller discusses surprise return for Werder Bremen star

However, Voller was quick to point out that the 33-year-old is unlikely to be a long-term solution with Euro 2028 on the horizon. Elaborating further on Sport1, the sporting director refused to close the door on an immediate return if the forward maintains his red-hot form: "We're talking about the European Championship in two years; he'll be even older then. But if things continue like this, he's already proven that you can always throw him in. Good performances in the Bundesliga help."