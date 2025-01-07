Lionel Messi Neymar Luis Suarez Barcelona Atletico Madrid La Liga Matchday 18Getty
Chris Burton

Neymar wants to 'revive' MSN! Al-Hilal star opens door to 'incredible' Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez reunion at Inter Miami as he reveals contact with ex-Barcelona team-mates

NeymarL. MessiMajor League SoccerTransfersL. SuarezAl HilalInter Miami CFSaudi Pro League

Neymar has admitted that it “would be interesting to revive” his fabled ‘MSN’ strike partnership with Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Brazilian under contract in Saudi Pro League
  • Not ruling out a move to MLS
  • Starred with Messi & Suarez at Camp Nou
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱