'I don't know what I'll do' - Neymar drops HUGE retirement hint over Santos future

Speaking on his YouTube channel while attending the Neymar Jr. Institute auction, the Brazilian superstar shed light on his mindset. He insisted that he is fully focused on his immediate commitments before making any definitive decisions regarding retirement.

I don't know how long [I'll keep playing], I'm not thinking about stopping, nor do I know how long I'll carry on," Neymar explained. "I have a contract with Santos until December.

"I intend to see it through, to honour the Santos shirt as best I can, and then I'll think about it when my contract ends - whether I stay at Santos, leave, move on, stop playing or carry on. I really don't know what I'm going to do. There's still a long way to go until December, so let's take it one step at a time."