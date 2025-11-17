Neymar to continue Pele's legacy! Father of Santos star set to acquire rights to Brazil icon's brand on anniversary of 1,000th goal

Pele was on the Santos books between 1956 and 1974, where he excelled for the Brazilian powerhouse. Indeed, the Brazil icon scored 643 goals in 659 outings for Santos before spending three seasons with the New York Cosmos and ultimately retiring in 1977.

Pele is considered to be one of the best footballers of all time with Neymar and his father expected to continue his legacy when they announce a deal to acquire his brand rights later this week. According to UOL, an official agreement worth a reported €15.5m (£14m/$18m) is expected on Wednesday, November 19 to mark the anniversary of Pele's 1,000th career goal.

The Pele brand previously belonged to American company Sport 10 and relied primarily on appearances at events. However, the brand has been underutilised since Pele's tragic passing in 2022 at the age of 82 due to multiple organ failure, a complication of colon cancer, which was initially diagnosed in 2021.