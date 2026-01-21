Newcastle player ratings vs PSV: Joelinton stars as Yoane Wissa and Anthony Gordon help keep Magpies' hopes of sealing spot in Champions League last 16 alive

Eddie Howe's side sought to make home advantage count in the opening exchanges as Gordon flashed an early volley over the bar from close range to set the tempo. And minutes later, Wissa bagged his first Champions League goal to put the Magpies ahead following some good work by Brazilian midfield pair Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

As PSV showed signs of a comeback, they came undone on the half-hour mark as Wissa pressured Yarek Gasiorowski into a defensive mistake. The former Brentford striker subsequently played the ball across goal for an easy finish for Gordon to bag his sixth European goal of the campaign. The Magpies did suffe an injury blow on the stroke of half-time, however, as Guimaraes limped off

Barnes added Newcastle's third midway through the second half as a potential banana skin proved to be a routine win for the hosts against the Dutch champions, who hardly laid a glove on their Premier League hosts.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from St. James' Park...