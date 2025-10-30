Getty Images Sport
'They have the possibility' - Nani sensationally claims Man Utd can WIN the Premier League after 'amazing' turnaround under manager Ruben Amorim
United as title-winners?!
United started the season poorly, winning only one of their opening five matches of the season, which included a surprise EFL Cup penalty shootout defeat to Grimsby back in August. Pressure was high on Ruben Amorim to turn United's fortunes around and there were calls for the club to sack the former Sporting boss.
However, United look to have finally turned a corner under Amorim, who has overseen successive victories over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton. The club will look to maintain this winning run when they make the trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Forest won their first game under Sean Dyche last week, as they beat FC Porto in the Europa League, but followed that up with defeat at Bournemouth last weekend. And Nani believes that if United can keep this run going, then they could be in with a chance of winning the league.
'They have the possibility'
Speaking exclusively with Covers.com, Nani was asked about United's title chances. "Why not? They are building a strong team and are trying to get back into real competition with the teams that are always at the top of the table: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City. So, they are there now. They have the possibility.
"If they win the next few games, everything can change. So, we never know. Let's keep on winning games and then we'll see.
"If it's not this year, maybe they will get the confidence for next season. So, let's see."
On their recent turnaround in form, he added: "It's amazing. Like I've been saying, the club, the players, they need time because we know the history behind them. It's not easy for anyone to just arrive and continue that story.
“So we know there's a big change in the club, a lot of new players, new coaches, new staff, and everyone needs to really understand how big the club is, its history, and how they have to adapt themselves to continue that job.
“Ruben Amorim has been doing well, he's a great manager. We've got lots of talent in the team, so just give them a bit more time to really adapt to the league and then see how they can connect as a team and perform well every single weekend.
“Now we are in a good environment, a good mode. We've won three games, and I believe the next game will be the fourth victory. From there, we have a chance to build a stronger group of players who can perform weekend by weekend.”
'Not being in Europe helps'
Nani also believes that a lack of European action benefits United, adding: "Not being in Europe helps on one side, yes, but obviously everyone likes to see the team in European competitions because in the middle of the week, when you don't see your team there, you get frustrated.
"But for this time, for what they are trying to build, it's better because there is more time to prepare the team and to train the players. Sometimes when players have too much pressure, it's difficult to manage the physical side.
"I think if there are no competitions in the middle of the week, it's easier, and then they can work tactically and on a lot of other things to prepare for the weekends."
The expansion of the Champions League and the Europa League means United's potential title rivals face games every few days, whereas Amorim's side are afforded the additional rest.
What comes next?
United follow up their trip to Forest on Saturday with a meeting with Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the final weekend before the November international break. The clash will mark the first time United have faced Spurs since the Europa League final in May, which the north London side won 1-0 courtesy of Brennan Johnson's first half strike in Bilbao.
Defeat in the Europa League final meant United missed out on European football this season, while their failure to make it beyond the second round of the EFL Cup means the Manchester side haven't played a midweek fixture since the shootout defeat to Grimsby. United won't play a midweek game until early December when they face West Ham.
However, United's season will come in for a bumpy period at the end of the year owing to AFCON, with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo expected to represent Cameroon and Ivory Coast, respectively, in Morocco over the busy festive period.
"We will have time to suffer. We are going to struggle a little bit, but we already knew it's going to be an opportunity," Amorim said when quizzed about United's potential AFCON representatives on Thursday.
