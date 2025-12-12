Mohamed Salah's showdown talks! Liverpool star at centre of controversy pictured meeting former team-mate Jordan Henderson in 'secret London summit'

There have been suggestions that Salah may have taken in his last appearance for Liverpool, having reached 420 on that front. The two-time Premier League champion and four-time Golden Boot winner has registered 250 goals for the Reds.

He has been named among the substitutes by Arne Slot across three successive matches, with no game time seen in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds. That snub led to Salah speaking out, as he accused Liverpool of throwing him under the bus and admitted to seeing a working relationship with his Dutch coach break down. He said: "I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. It is not acceptable to me, to be fair. I don’t get it. It’s like I’m being thrown more under the bus. I don’t think I’m the problem."