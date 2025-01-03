Mohamed Salah reveals reason behind Vinicius Junior vote for The Best award - with Liverpool superstar hoping he can win Ballon d'Or at some stage after Rodri snub
Mohamed Salah has explained the reasons behind his Vinicius Junior The Best vote, with the Liverpool star still hoping to land the Ballon d'Or.
- Egypt captain formed part of FIFA voting process
- Vinicius won The Best award but lost Ballon d'Or
- Reds forward is an early frontrunner in 2025