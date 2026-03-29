Is Mohamed Salah in talks to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami? MLS transfer update as Egyptian superstar prepares to leave Liverpool as a free agent

Transfer guru Romano has now backed up that stance, telling his YouTube channel of the gossip surrounding a potential chasing of the American dream: “Speaking of Inter Miami, there’s been a lot of noise in England about Mohamed Salah possibly joining Leo Messi there.

“Especially after Inter Miami’s big announcement – the new Leo Messi Stand at their stadium, which is unbelievable. Imagine Messi playing in a ground with a stand named after him!

“But guys, let me clarify this very clearly: Inter Miami are not in negotiations to sign Mo Salah. Despite reports, despite rumours everywhere, it’s not true. Salah has not opened talks with Inter Miami.

“What’s true is that Salah will leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the season – technically his contract runs until 2027, but Liverpool will let him go for zero fee, as part of the mutual decision to part ways. So now Salah’s camp is free to speak to any club. Expect many stories – but as of today, no agreement with anyone.

“The Saudi Pro League, of course, still dream of him. They’ve been trying for two years, and this time they finally have a real shot. So keep an eye on this – big moves will come, but not from Inter Miami yet.”