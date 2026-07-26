Mixed news for Lisandro Martinez & Matthijs de Ligt as injury updates delivered on Man Utd centre-halves

United are optimistic that Martinez will be available for their Premier League curtain-raiser against Hull City, according to The National News.

The Argentina defender caused concern when he left the pitch in the World Cup final holding his thigh, leading to fears of another lengthy spell on the sidelines. However, the club’s medical staff believe the issue is not serious, and the 28-year-old is expected to rejoin the squad following an extended post-tournament break.

Martinez remains a vital cog in Carrick’s system, and his availability provides a significant lift for a side returning to Champions League action. Despite some fan scrutiny regarding his recent injury record, the former Ajax man is set to play a major role as United look to build on their third-place finish from last season.