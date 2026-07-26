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Mixed news for Lisandro Martinez & Matthijs de Ligt as injury updates delivered on Man Utd centre-halves
Martinez boost ahead of season opener
United are optimistic that Martinez will be available for their Premier League curtain-raiser against Hull City, according to The National News.
The Argentina defender caused concern when he left the pitch in the World Cup final holding his thigh, leading to fears of another lengthy spell on the sidelines. However, the club’s medical staff believe the issue is not serious, and the 28-year-old is expected to rejoin the squad following an extended post-tournament break.
Martinez remains a vital cog in Carrick’s system, and his availability provides a significant lift for a side returning to Champions League action. Despite some fan scrutiny regarding his recent injury record, the former Ajax man is set to play a major role as United look to build on their third-place finish from last season.
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De Ligt no closer to a return
While the news on Martinez is positive, the situation surrounding De Ligt is more complicated. The Netherlands international has not featured for the club since last November and subsequently missed the World Cup after undergoing a corrective procedure to address a persistent back problem. The National News claims De Ligt won't be back in the fold until at least the autumn time as his recovery continues.
Transfer activity and midfield reinforcements
United have been active in the transfer market to address a perceived lack of balance in the squad. The club secured the signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea for a fee of £48m, while also poaching Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa by triggering his release clause.
The club is also reportedly scouring the market for a new left-back to provide competition for Luke Shaw. Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall has emerged as a primary target, though United are wary of the premium fees currently being commanded in the domestic market.
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Rashford future and squad depth
The attacking third also remains a point of interest, particularly the situation involving Marcus Rashford. After spending last season on loan at Barcelona, the 28-year-old now looks increasingly likely to return to United for the new season. The Catalan giants passed on their option to sign him permanently, and given Rashford's substantial wages, few other clubs possess the financial muscle to facilitate a transfer.
Depth will be essential as United navigate four competitions this season. Youngsters Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven are expected to provide cover in the heart of the defence during De Ligt's absence.
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