'There may have been mistakes' - Raphinha blames himself for injury absence being longer than expected but Barcelona star eager for return against Chelsea
Raphinha takes responsibility for relapses
The Brazilian international opened up about the injury setbacks that have kept him out for over two months, conceding that his own decisions contributed to a recovery process that took far longer than expected. The Brazilian forward is now pushing to make his full return against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a fixture he described as “special” and vital to Barca’s ambition of finishing in the Champions League top eight.
Barcelona will rely heavily on the renewed energy and creativity Raphinha can provide, especially after back-to-back European performances that placed their league-phase ambitions at risk. His target is clear: to contribute immediately and help stabilise a Barça team that has struggled too often in this year’s Champions League.
'I take responsibility' - Brazilian explains
The winger explained that eagerness to return too soon ultimately led to complications. "There may have been mistakes... or there may not have been," he told reporters. "The first relapse was partly my fault, and I can take responsibility for the second one as well. I wanted to be back as quickly as possible, and I made a mistake, hence the relapses.
"I can take responsibility for that, because in the end, I do things, and if I think they won't help me, I should be the first to say no. I take responsibility for both relapses because I wanted to be back on the field as soon as possible to help the team. I made a few mistakes, and that's why I had those two relapses.
“It was a difficult time. I'm someone who always wants to be with the team, and spending these two months without being able to play was tough, and I need to get back into match fitness. I hope to return to the form everyone knows."
Brazil star frustrated by lack of recognition
Raphinha also appeared visibly annoyed when discussing his absence from last season’s individual accolades, especially coming in fifth in the Ballon d'Or rankings. “The truth is I think I deserved much more. These are individual awards… I'm satisfied with having a spectacular season. Others are the ones who vote,” he added.
His mission, however, is immediate, to regain the form that made him one of Barca’s most decisive players last season. and to begin that resurgence in the Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge.
Raphinha’s return comes as Barca approach one of their most important matches of the season. Their 3-3 draw at Club Brugge left them in a difficult position in the league phase.
Chelsea, unbeaten in five matches, present a complex tactical challenge under Enzo Maresca. Barca, meanwhile, have shown signs of improvement domestically with three consecutive La Liga wins, but the gap between their league and Champions League performances remains stark. Their defensive instability in Europe has been particularly worrying.
Raphinha said he is ready to help restore belief. “Being able to play again is already something special for me. I've been out for two months. If the manager plays me, I'll give my best.” He also reaffirmed the club’s ambitions: “The main objective of this club is to win the Champions League."
Chelsea showdown next
Barca travel to London knowing the stakes could not be higher as a win keeps them alive in the race for a top-eight finish. But, with key players still sidelined, including Pedri, Hansi Flick will hope Raphinha can deliver immediate impact off the bench or from the start. The winger is expected to receive more minutes after featuring as a substitute for just nine minutes against Athletic Club.
Following Chelsea, Barca face a demanding run of fixtures across La Liga and Europe as the calendar intensifies in December. Raphinha’s fitness, rhythm, and confidence will be pivotal in determining whether the Catalan side can rediscover the attacking consistency required to navigate this period successfully.
