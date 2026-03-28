Milan: Will the full attacking line-up feature against Napoli? From Leao’s return to Gimenez’s determination, here’s what we’re hearing about Allegri’s team selection

But let’s take it one step at a time and proceed in order.

The first point, and probably the trickiest one, concerns Rafael Leão’s condition. The Portuguese number 10, following a consultation with a specialist in Portugal, has flown back to his homeland to follow a specific, personalised recovery programme alongside a team of trainers, with the aim of returning to full fitness as soon as possible and being ready for the match in Naples after missing the last home fixture at San Siro against Torino.

The Portuguese striker, who has been plagued for months by discomfort in his right adductor and groin pain, has really gritted his teeth to be of service to the Rossoneri cause, and the international break – during which he was dropped from the Portugal squad as he was physically unable to play – coincided with the chance to enjoy a brief break to recharge his batteries, overcome any physical issues and give his all for this final stretch of the season with Milan.

The club at Via Aldo Rossi is monitoring its player from afar and expects him, as planned, to return to training on Wednesday afternoon – given the three days’ rest granted by Allegri – at Milanello. Everything will depend on next week, but if his recovery goes well, Leao is in contention for a starting place at the Maradona, otherwise his availability will remain uncertain until the last minute.

They will proceed with caution, but all parties hope to come together to send a clear signal to the league, to the end of the season and to a future that is set to remain Rossoneri, resuming those initial talks to renew the contract due to expire on 30 June 2028.