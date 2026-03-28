Milan: Will the full attacking line-up feature against Napoli? From Leao’s return to Gimenez’s determination, here’s what we’re hearing about Allegri’s team selection

The opportunity Massimiliano Allegri has been waiting for seems to be just around the corner. Whilst the nation’s attention is focused on Gennaro Gattuso’s Italy – awaiting the play-off final against Bosnia to see if, finally, after 12 years, the Azzurri will manage to return to the World Cup finals – we must not forget that, following the international break, Serie A faces one of the most decisive rounds in this final stretch of the season: Easter Sunday will be dedicated to the big match between Inter and Roma, whilst the following day – Easter Monday – all eyes will be on the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for the big clash between Napoli and Milan.
And at the Rossoneri, the Livorno-born manager’s focus is already at its peak, given that this will be a decisive match in the Champions League race and could truly determine who is the real challenger to Inter in the still-long road to the Scudetto.
Allegri, however, will be able to count on a weapon for the big clash in Campania that he has not yet been able to use at all this season.