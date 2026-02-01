'I'm not offended' - Michael Carrick backs Man Utd fans over anti-Glazer protests ahead of Fulham match

The Glazer family have been universally unpopular among United fans since their takeover of the club in 2005, when they loaded debt onto the club which led to huge interest payments and dividends being extracted by the group. The Glazers' business decisions over the past 20 years or so have led fans to question their commitment to the club, with Old Trafford falling into a poor state and the training ground becoming outdated during their stewardship.

While Ratcliffe's recent investment offered hope and the prospect of change for United supporters, things have remained difficult of late. A poor 2024-25 season saw the Red Devils finish 15th in the Premier League and fail to qualify for any European football, also being beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

The 1958 Group recently unveiled plans for a protest against the ownership on Sunday before the clash with Fulham, insisting the club had become a "laughing stock" while accusing INEOS chief Ratcliffe of being "complicit" in the decline.