'I'm an all or nothing girl' - Maya Jama speaks out after split from Man City defender Ruben Dias

Maya Jama has publicly addressed her breakup with Dias for the first time, providing insight into her approach to relationships. Taking to social media to respond to a podcast discussion about her personal life, the 31-year-old explained her philosophy on dating in the public eye.

"Truth is even when I tried to keep my relationships private we get photographed anyway, I’m an all or nothing girl, I don’t casually date, so yes I will love loudly or not at all and if it ends it ends, I decided a long time ago not to base personal life decisions on public opinions," she wrote.

The star, who recently returned to screens for the latest season of Love Island, appeared to further signal her new chapter by posting a video of herself singing about "changes."

The split marks the end of a relationship that reportedly began after the pair met in November 2024, before they eventually confirmed their relationship to the public in April of the following year.