AFP
Mason Greenwood completes €39m transfer to Fenerbahce - with Man Utd set to benefit financially from Marseille’s sale to Turkish giants
Fenerbahce announce blockbuster Greenwood deal
Turkish powerhouses Fenerbahce have confirmed the signing of English attacker Mason Greenwood from Olympique de Marseille. The 24-year-old forward has committed his future to the club by putting pen to paper on a four-year contract, signaling his intent to become a key figure in the Yellow Canaries' pursuit of domestic and European silverware.
The move comes after a prolific period in France, where Greenwood rebuilt his reputation as one of Europe's most dangerous finishers. The Turkish side officially announced the arrival of the star on their social media channels, declaring to their fanbase that the moment has arrived for his debut in Istanbul.
- AFP
Detailed payment structure revealed
Fenerbahce have released specific details regarding the financial logistics of the transfer. The club confirmed they have reached a full agreement with both Marseille and the player, with the total transfer fee fixed at €39 million (£33m/$44m). This sum will not be paid upfront but rather settled across three years in three equal installments.
In an official statement, the club clarified: "The total transfer fee of 39,000,000 Euros will be paid to the Olympique de Marseille club in 3 equal installments over 3 years. In addition, the solidarity contribution fee that will arise in accordance with FIFA regulations will be paid by our club."
Man Utd set for significant windfall
While the transaction takes place between Marseille and Fenerbahce, Manchester United are the silent beneficiaries of the deal. When United sold Greenwood to the French club, they reportedly included a substantial sell-on clause, often cited to be between 40% and 50% of any future sale. This means the Premier League side could be set to receive nearly €20m (£17m/$23m) from this latest move.
The financial boost comes at a crucial time for the Red Devils as they navigate Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). By maximizing the return on a homegrown player, United strengthen their own position in the transfer market while Greenwood embarks on a new chapter in the Super Lig.
- AFP
A new chapter in Istanbul
Fenerbahce have expressed high hopes for their new acquisition as they look to dethrone rivals Galatasaray. The club’s recruitment drive has been aggressive, and Greenwood is seen as the final piece of the puzzle for a strike force that already boasts international experience.
The English forward will be expected to lead the line as the club seeks to return to the pinnacle of Turkish football.
A club spokesperson added a warm message for the former Manchester United man, stating: "We say 'Welcome to our family' to Mason Greenwood; we wish him many victories and championships in Yellow and Navy Blue with our Fenerbahce."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting