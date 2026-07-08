Mason Greenwood has ‘silent pact’ in Roma vs Fenerbahce transfer battle - with Man Utd waiting on cash boost from Marseille sale

The English forward has reached an agreement in principle with the Italian giants on a five-year contract worth approximately €4.5 million per season. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, despite heavy interest from Fenerbahce and the lure of Saudi Arabian riches, Greenwood has been swayed by the prospect of headlining Gasperini's tactical revolution in Rome. The manager won him over by asking: "Are you ready to run?", to which Greenwood's response was a definitive "yes".

While the player's personal terms are settled, a financial gap remains between the two clubs. Roma are preparing an offer of €45 million, including bonuses, but Marseille are currently holding out for €50 million. The French giants are under no pressure to lower their price, especially as Fenerbahce's offer still on the table with a staggering salary proposal between €7m and €8m net per season, which Roma cannot match.



