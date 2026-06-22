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Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

Mason Greenwood transfer in danger as Roma await offers for Arsenal & PSG target to fund bid for English forward

Transfers
Marseille
Ligue 1
M. Greenwood
Arsenal
AS Roma

Mason Greenwood’s move from Marseille to Roma has hit a significant roadblock that could jeopardise the Ligue 1 club's financial plans. While a deal for the 24-year-old English forward appeared to be progressing, a complex transfer domino effect involving Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal is now threatening the move.

  • Marseille face DNCG pressure over Greenwood sale

    Marseille find themselves in a race against time to offload Greenwood. The club’s hierarchy had identified the forward as a primary source of income this summer, with an expected transfer fee in the region of €50 million to €55 million. This injection of capital is deemed essential before their scheduled appearance in front of the DNCG, French football's financial watchdog, on Tuesday.

    However, despite the urgency at the Stade Velodrome, the deal is currently stagnant, according to reports. Roma recently emerged as the leading candidates to secure Greenwood's signature, but the Serie A giants are grappling with their own financial constraints. the Italians are in a position where they cannot commit to the purchase until they have balanced their own books to satisfy financial fair play regulations.


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    Roma's Financial Fair Play hurdle

    According to Il Messaggero, Roma must generate approximately €50m in capital gains before the end of June. This mandatory financial balancing act is the only way the Giallorossi can validate major incoming transfers like Greenwood. Consequently, the English forward’s future in the Italian capital is entirely dependent on Roma successfully selling players first.

    The situation has created a tense atmosphere in Marseille, as every day of delay impacts their own ability to navigate the transfer window. While Greenwood is said to be open to the move and has an agreement in principle on a contract worth roughly €5m per year, the lack of immediate liquidity in Rome is preventing the final signatures from being put to paper.

  • The Manu Kone domino effect

    In a twist that links the deal to some of Europe's heavyweights, Roma are looking to "sacrifice" midfielder Manu Kone to raise the necessary funds. The Frenchman is high on the shortlist for Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea, but the player himself has privately expressed a strong desire to seal a dream move to Paris Saint-Germain, a factor that is heavily complicating the ongoing market dynamics.

    Although they have not made an offer, PSG's potential shadow involvement in the midfielder's future is indirectly slowing down the entire financial chain expected by Roma.

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    No alternative for Greenwood

    Without a concrete plan B for Greenwood, OM are left hoping that either Arsenal or Chelsea accelerate their pursuit of Kone or that Roma find an alternative way to bridge their €50m gap. Until that resolution is found, the English attacker remains in limbo, and Marseille’s financial presentation to the DNCG remains shrouded in uncertainty.