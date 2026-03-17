AFP
Mason Greenwood emerges as transfer target for two-time Champions League winners amid prolific season at Marseille
Juventus identify Greenwood as summer priority
The Bianconeri are preparing for a significant squad overhaul and have placed the 24-year-old at the top of their wishlist. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve's hierarchy has been monitoring the forward's progress since 2024 and is now convinced he is the right man to lead their attacking line.
The Turin club is seeking a fresh spark to re-establish themselves as perennial Serie A title contenders. Greenwood is viewed as a marquee addition who could thrive in the tactical environment of Italian football as Juventus look toward the 2026-27 campaign.
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Prolific form in Ligue 1 triggers interest
Greenwood has enjoyed a remarkable rise since moving to the Stade Velodrome, becoming the undisputed focal point of the Marseille attack. After a 22-goal haul last term, he has maintained his momentum this season, netting 25 goals and registering eight assists across 38 appearances in all competitions.
His domestic dominance has been particularly striking, as he currently leads the Ligue 1 scoring charts with 15 goals. Despite Marseille’s early exit from the Champions League, Greenwood’s individual stock has continued to soar, attracting interest from across Europe and the Saudi Pro League.
Potential player exchange could lower price tag
Marseille have reportedly slapped a £42m valuation on their star man, a figure that Juventus may find difficult to meet through a straight cash deal. However, the excellent relationship between the two clubs - cemented by previous dealings - could pave the way for a creative solution involving player swaps.
Reports from Tuttosport suggest that Jonathan David or Edon Zhegrova could be included in negotiations to lower the overall expenditure. Such a move would suit both parties, while Manchester United still retain a significant sell-on clause that would impact any final transfer fee.
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Period of transition at Marseille
Despite being under contract until 2029, Greenwood’s future in Marseille remains far from certain. The 24-year-old has had to navigate a period of transition at the club, including the departure of former manager Roberto De Zerbi, a coach who was instrumental in his integration into the team. If Marseille fail to secure Champions League football for next season under new boss Habib Beye, Juventus believe they will have a significant advantage in convincing the player to move to Italy.
For now, though, Greenwood will remain focused on his duties at Marseille, who currently sit in third place in Ligue 1, just two points above fourth-placed Lyon. They next face Lille on Sunday.
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