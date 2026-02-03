Getty Images Sport
Where is Martin Odegaard?! Arsenal captain's absence in Chelsea showdown explained by Mikel Arteta in injury setback
Odegaard picks up problem
Odegaard was probably in line to start the game at Emirates Stadium having begun Saturday's convincing victory over Leeds United at Elland Road on the bench. He was influential as a substitute, dictating play and picking up an assist. However, when the team sheets for Tuesday night's second leg were revealed, he was nowhere to be seen. Arteta has now explained the notable absence.
- Getty Images Sport
Arteta reveals 'niggle'
Speaking in a pre-match interview, the Gunners' head coach said: "During the [Leeds United] game, he felt a little niggle. We tried yesterday, he wasn't comfortable, so let's see if he's hopefully available for the weekend."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Odegaard joins Saka on the sidelines
Odegaard joins fellow key player Bukayo Saka in missing the return leg against Chelsea through injury. The winger, who pulled out of the line-up for the meeting with Leeds at the weekend, faces around three weeks on the sidelines, meaning he will sit out Tuesday's cup clash with the Blues, Premier League fixtures with Sunderland and Brentford and an FA Cup tie with Wigan Athletic. He is aiming to be fit for the north London derby against Tottenham on February 22.
In an update on the England international, Arteta added: "He's okay, we need to have more tests tomorrow to understand how he is. This game was too short, but let's hope that it's not too much [longer he's out]."
- Getty Images Sport
Arsenal juggle injuries
As they look to reach the final of one competition, Arsenal are still fighting on four fronts as we approach the business end of the season. The Gunners are blessed with strength in depth on the wings and in attacking midfield, with Noni Madueke and Eze deputising against Chelsea and more than capable of filling some very big boots. It will be interesting to see whether Odegaard is fit and available for the weekend clash with Sunderland on Saturday.
Advertisement