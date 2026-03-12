'F*ck me backwards!' - Martin Keown ripped apart for 'biased' commentary of key incident during Arsenal's Champions League draw with Bayer Leverkusen

The frustration was felt just as keenly in the German dugout, as Kasper Hjulmand blasted the controversial late penalty after the final whistle. The Leverkusen head coach felt his side had done enough to secure the win before the 89th-minute intervention. "I have mixed feelings," he explained. "It was a very good performance against a top team – of course we are disappointed with the last scene. A 1-0 would obviously have been much better than a 1-1. I don't see a penalty there, but that's how it is."

For the man at the heart of the storm, there were no second thoughts about the legitimacy of the fall. Speaking after the game, Madueke said: "I always think I can make an impact, whether I start the game or I'm on the bench. My instinct told me to go into the box when I picked up the ball, so I just went."