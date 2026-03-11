'It's not a penalty' - Bayer Leverkusen boss angry at late Arsenal spot-kick in Champions League draw as he insists 'pressure' is all on Mikel Arteta's side ahead of second-leg

The game’s major talking point arrived in the 89th minute when Noni Madueke went down following minimal contact from Malik Tillman; despite furious protests and a VAR review, the decision stood, allowing Kai Havertz to become the protagonist on his emotional return to the BayArena by converting the controversial penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw for Arsenal.

"I have mixed feelings," Hjulmand explained immediately after the whistle. "It was a very good performance against a top team – of course we are disappointed with the last scene. A 1-0 would obviously have been much better than a 1-1. I don't see a penalty there, but that's how it is."