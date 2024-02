Marseille SACK Gennaro Gattuso after 'rock bottom' admission from fiery Italian coach - with Jean-Louis Gasset drafted in as his replacement just weeks after shock Ivory Coast AFCON dismissal MarseilleLigue 1Jean-Louis Gasset

Ligue 1 giants Marseille have officially parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso as they appoint Jean-Louis Gasset as next manager.