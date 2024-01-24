Sacre bleu! Marseille closing in on Gio Reyna transfer as French giants hijack Nottingham Forest loan move for USMNT star

Peter McVitie
Giovanni Reyna Dortmund 2023(C)Getty Images
Giovanni ReynaMarseilleTransfersBorussia DortmundBundesligaLigue 1Nottingham ForestPremier LeagueUSA

Nottingham Forest are in danger of missing out on the signing of Giovanni Reyna as Marseille are attempting to hijack their deal for the American.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Marseille in talks with Dortmund
  • Reyna already agreed Forest loan
  • USMNT star to make January transfer

Editors' Picks