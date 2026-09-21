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imago-sport-1083600113.jpgPsnewZ
Adhe Makayasa

Marquinhos the hero as Paris Saint-Germain edge 10-man Marseille in feisty Le Classique clash

Marquinhos
Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos proved to be the matchwinner as the reigning champions edged ten-man rivals Marseille 2-1 in a fiery Le Classique at the Stade Velodrome. The hard-fought victory lifts Luis Enrique's side up to sixth in Ligue 1, while piling further misery on their bitter rivals who remain trapped in the relegation zone.

  • Marquinhos strikes decisive blow

    The breakthrough arrived in the second half when substitute Ferran Torres headed home Desire Doue's pinpoint cross to put PSG in front. Marseille drew level courtesy of Angel Gomes' close-range finish following sharp combination play with Amine Gouiri. However, Marquinhos restored the visitors' lead almost immediately by pouncing on a loose ball from a corner before Timothy Weah was sent off for a second bookable offence.

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    Captain secures crucial points

    Marquinhos' decisive reaction to tuck away the rebound after Jeffrey de Lange's initial save showcased the centre-back's sharp instincts in the opposition penalty area. The goal provided the perfect reward for the visitors' dominance after they had survived first-half efforts from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Neal Maupay. Protecting that narrow advantage against ten men ensured Enrique's side came away with maximum points from a hostile atmosphere at Velodrome.

  • Contrasting fortunes define rivalry

    The hard-fought triumph marked only PSG's second Ligue 1 win of the campaign following an uncharacteristically sluggish start of three games without a victory. Collecting all three points lifted the five-time defending champions up to sixth place, leaving them five points adrift of league leaders Monaco. By contrast, a fourth defeat in five matches plunged Marseille straight into the relegation zone, marking their worst start to a season since the 2011-12 campaign.

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    Domestic action resumes October

    Ligue 1 now heads into the international break before French top-flight action resumes on October 10. PSG return to domestic duty by hosting promoted Le Mans on matchday six as they look to close the gap on Monaco at the summit. Meanwhile, Marseille must make full use of the three-week pause to regroup ahead of a crucial trip to Troyes the following day to halt their slide and climb out of the drop zone.

Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Le Mans crest
Le Mans
LEM
Ligue 1
Troyes crest
Troyes
TRO
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM