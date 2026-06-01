Marquinhos explains why he gave Gabriel a hug after seeing fellow Brazilian miss a decisive penalty for Arsenal in their Champions League final defeat to PSG

In the immediate aftermath of PSG's penalty shootout victory over Arsenal at the Puskas Arena, the contrast in emotions was stark.

As the PSG squad sprinted away to celebrate their second successive crown, captain Marquinhos took a different path, heading straight toward a devastated Gabriel to offer a prolonged embrace. The Arsenal centre-back had just seen his wayward strike fly over the crossbar, handing the trophy to the French giants.

The gesture did not go unnoticed, with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard among those to pay tribute to the PSG skipper. "He's a true gentleman. He's probably the most experienced player on the pitch and has been through these moments from both sides. Huge respect to him for that gesture and for the kind of person and player he is," Odegaard said, lavishing praise on him afterwards.