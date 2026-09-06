AFP
Thuram's barrier madness! Inter hero reveals wild celebration secret after stunning Napoli comeback
A magical evening under the Giuseppe Meazza lights
Inter produced a remarkable display of character to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory against Napoli in a sun-drenched San Siro showdown. Finding themselves two goals down early in the second half following quickfire strikes from Matteo Politano and Rasmus Hojlund, the Nerazzurri looked dead and buried. However, Cristian Chivu's side launched an unrelenting siege on the visitor's goal, registering 29 shots before completing an unforgettable late turnaround.
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Following the captain into the celebrations
Making his return to action at San Siro for the first time this season, Marcus Thuram played a pivotal role in the comeback by heading home Carlos Augusto's delivery to make it 2-2 in the 82nd minute. The goal sparked wild scenes of jubilation, with Thuram racing over to join captain Lautaro Martinez on the stadium barriers. Lautaro later revealed that he always calls his strike partner "crazy" for climbing up there, but Thuram insisted he had no other choice.
"Today was amazing – I had to follow him! Lautaro is our captain and our leader, and he came back from a very long World Cup and immediately made himself available to the team," Thuram smiled.
Praising Lautaro's decisive impact
Thuram was full of praise for his attacking partner, who netted either side of the Frenchman's header before sealing the 3-1 victory in the 91st minute amid frantic late drama. Despite individual goals grabbing the headlines, the French forward emphasised that the primary objective was always collective success during a relentless fixture schedule.
"He’s getting back to full fitness and tonight he gave us the win. Was I eager to make an impact again? Yes, but first and foremost I wanted to help the team," Thuram added.
- AFP
Maintaining a perfect start in Serie A
The dramatic 3-2 triumph ensures Inter maintain their perfect start to the domestic campaign, picking up nine points from their opening three matches. While the team showed incredible resilience to overcome a two-goal deficit, Thuram stressed the importance of remaining grounded as tougher tests loom on the horizon. With matches coming thick and fast, the Nerazzurri are determined to take each challenge step by step.
"We have a lot of games coming one after another and we’re always trying to improve. We take it one game at a time. The league is tough, and we’ll keep doing the best we can," Thuram concluded.
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