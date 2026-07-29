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Man Utd told to ditch Senne Lammens & target new No.1 goalkeeper before summer transfer window closes
Pressure mounts on Lammens despite breakout year
United have been urged to dive back into the transfer market for a more experienced goalkeeper to replace Lammens, despite the Belgian's impressive first season at Old Trafford. Lammens arrived in Manchester last summer in an £18.1m move from Royal Antwerp on deadline day. While he was initially viewed as a depth option, the 24-year-old quickly displaced Altay Bayindir to become the undisputed first choice under Ruben Amorim and his eventual successor Michael Carrick.
The young shot-stopper finished the previous campaign with eight clean sheets in 32 Premier League appearances, earning significant praise from former United midfielder Owen Hargreaves, who labelled him the club’s ‘signing of the season’. However, a high-profile error during the World Cup quarter-finals against Spain - where he spilled a shot into the path of Mikel Merino - has reignited the debate over whether United can afford to rely on a developing talent in such a critical position for the upcoming season.
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Gray demands more experience at Old Trafford
Former Premier League winger Micky Gray is among those who believe United must upgrade. Speaking to talkSPORT, Gray argued that the club needs a proven winner between the sticks if they are to compete on multiple fronts. "I’d still personally look at an experienced, quality goalkeeper," Gray said. "And people might go, 'well, they’ve got Lamens', who came in and did brilliantly. He’s a young goalkeeper, and I know it worked eventually with David de Gea, who eventually became a sensation at Man United. He was a brilliant goalkeeper, one of the best they’ve ever had."
Gray expanded on the risks of trusting Lammens, particularly with the added burden of European competition. "But do you give Lamens the time? Do you give him Champions League football? Do you give him Premier League football as well, two games a week? It’s a big ask. There’s still quite a lot to be done at Manchester United, but I do expect them to be challenging, certainly for the top four again," the pundit added, stressing the need for stability in the squad.
Goalkeeping depth under the microscope
United have already taken steps to adjust their goalkeeping roster this summer by securing the services of Karl Darlow on a free transfer from Leeds. Darlow is expected to serve as the primary backup, providing more senior cover than was available last term.
Manchester United underwent a dramatic transformation following Carrick’s appointment as interim manager in January. The former midfielder steered the Red Devils to a third-place finish, securing their return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2023–24 season. In recognition of his impressive impact, Carrick was rewarded with a permanent contract through to 2028.
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Midfield reinforcements and transfer strategy
While the goalkeeping situation remains a point of contention, the club has been active in addressing other areas of the pitch. United have already bolstered their engine room by completing deals for Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. These arrivals signal an intent to provide the manager with more tactical flexibility in central midfield, a necessity in the wake of Casemiro's exit and Manuel Ugarte's injury, as United prepare to kick off their 2026-27 Premier League campaign on August 22 away to newly-promoted Hull City.
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