Man Utd target Sunderland midfield star following sensational Premier League start with Chelsea also keen on £15m ace
Man Utd look to Wearside for reinforcements
According to Sky Sports’ Sacha Tavolieri, United are now "all in" for Sunderland’s breakout midfielder Sadiki, with the Red Devils positioning the 20-year-old as a major summer 2026 target. They have made him their preferred option should attempts to sign Brighton’s Baleba collapse for a second consecutive window. He arrived at the Stadium of Light only a few months ago for £15m ($20m) from Union Saint-Gilloise, and has been one of the Premier League’s surprise stars. He has started all 15 of Sunderland’s fixtures this season, anchoring their midfield with composure well beyond his years. Meanwhile, Chelsea are said to have sent delegates directly to Sunderland after the clubs met on October 25, enquiring about a potential price tag. The Blues’ interest is genuine, but they may struggle to offer Sadiki immediate minutes. At Chelsea, the youngster would find himself fighting Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez for a starting place. United, however, offer a far clearer pathway, with uncertainty surrounding Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro.
Baleba complications and Casemiro's contract
United’s long-running pursuit of Baleba, a saga stretching back to the summer, remains unresolved. The club agreed personal terms with the Brighton midfielder, but had to withdraw their interest due to the Seagulls' steep asking price. United planned to revisit the deal in 2026, when Brighton expect to cash in, but the Seagulls’ valuation continues to be a major stumbling block. Moreover, his inconsistent form this season has added further hesitation, with senior figures reluctant to sanction what could become a record-breaking fee.
Casemiro, meanwhile, is entering the final months of his contract. United want the Brazil icon to remain, but only on reduced wages. There is no guarantee he will agree, and clubs in Saudi Arabia remain on standby. Ugarte has struggled for rhythm, and Mainoo, who was once the club’s crown jewel in midfield, is increasingly unsettled after a run of high-profile omissions from Amorim’s starting XI. United expect Napoli to table a formal enquiry for Mainoo as early as January, which will provide the midfielder an exit route from Amorim's exile. He is desperate for minutes to impress England manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of the March international break, which will be the final time The Three Lions will convene for an international break before the summer World Cup.
Sadiki’s rise: From Belgian prodigy to Premier League standout
Sunderland paid a modest sum for Sadiki in July, but his value has surged rapidly thanks to his assured Premier League performances. With an intelligent reading of play, tidy distribution and an exceptional work rate, he has become indispensable for a Black Cats side who have taken the top flight by surprise. United are determined to build a squad for the future with young generational talents at its core. They have recently signed 13-year-old defender Socrates from The Elite London Academy, another unpolished diamond unearthed by their scouting network.
Following the signing, The London Academy wrote: "From the moment he joined Elite London Academy, you could see he had something special: technically gifted, intelligent on the ball, brave in duels, and always hungry to learn. Along his journey, we organised trials for him at Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace. He completed full trials at these clubs but these did not result in registration. Arguably, missed opportunities for the clubs.
"But what makes Socrates different is how he responded. He didn’t sulk. He didn’t lose confidence. He showed resilience, maturity and a mindset far beyond his age. Instead, he pushed harder. Soon exciting opportunities have followed. Socrates was offered registration at a top Cat 1 club in the North in August after a successful trial."
What comes next for Man Utd?
While the recruitment team accelerate long-term planning ahead of a potentially transformative and chaotic summer window, Amorim remains focussed on his job at hand. The Red Devils return to the Premier League stage on Monday against Bournemouth, and after a convincing 4-1 victory over Wolves, the Portuguese manager will look to beat the Cherries at home.
