Rasmus Hojlund Euro 2024Getty
Gill Clark

Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund makes 'guilt' admission following Denmark's Euro 2024 exit at the hands of Germany

Rasmus HoejlundDenmarkGermany vs DenmarkGermanyEuropean ChampionshipManchester United

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has admitted to feelings of guilt after Denmark were knocked out of Euro 2024 by Germany.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Denmark beaten at last-16 stage by hosts Germany
  • No goals for Hojlund in four games at Euro 2024
  • Striker left feeling guilty after exit
Article continues below