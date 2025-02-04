Man Utd staff 'relieved' club did not sell Alejandro Garnacho and feared youngster's exit would have 'caused uproar' among fans
Manchester United staff were reportedly "relieved" that the club did not sell Alejandro Garnacho as his exit might have "caused uproar" among fans.
- United approached by Chelsea & Napoli for Garnacho
- However, the club decided against letting him go
- Would have generated 'pure profit' in accounting books