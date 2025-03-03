'That's why I'm here at 40 years old' - Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim aims brutal dig at Wayne Rooney in response to club legend's 'naive' jibe as Fulham dump Red Devils out of FA Cup
Ruben Amorim has aimed a brutal dig at Wayne Rooney after seeing the Manchester United legend brand the Red Devils' title aspirations "naive".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Amorim has set ambitious title target
- Rooney sees Red Devils 'a long way off'
- Current coach talks up his credentials