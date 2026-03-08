Goal.com
Man Utd plan surprise summer move for 26-year-old Bournemouth forward with £40m valuation

Manchester United have set their sights on a surprise summer addition as they look to rebuild their attacking ranks. Reports suggest that Bournemouth forward Marcus Tavernier has been added to a growing shortlist of targets designed to solve a specific problem area in the Red Devils' squad. The 26-year-old has caught the eye of scouts at Old Trafford following a series of impressive displays for the Cherries on the south coast.

  • Reshaping the Old Trafford frontline

    Head coach Michael Carrick has been transparent about the club's needs, recently confirming that the left-wing position is a priority for the upcoming window. Speaking on the lack of depth, Carrick explained: "I think you're always looking at the balance of the team and the squad to give you the utmost flexibility, so it's definitely something to look at, for sure."

    According to the Daily Mail, Tavernier’s name has emerged as a serious candidate in these early planning meetings as the club looks to target Premier League-proven talent.

  • Manchester United v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Targeting Tavernier to fix the flanks

    Tavernier, who hasn't been capped at international level, has registered six goals and five assists this season despite injury setbacks. Notably, two of those goals and assists came directly against United during a chaotic 4-4 draw last December, giving the club a firsthand look at his capabilities. His versatility and work rate make him an attractive option for a United side that has struggled for balance on the wings. However, the Red Devils are not alone in their admiration, with Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest also reportedly monitoring the player’s situation ahead of the summer market.

    Bournemouth may be willing to part with the star if their valuation is met. The club has developed a reputation for selling key assets at a profit to reinvest in new talent for Andoni Iraola’s project. With Tavernier under contract until 2029, any deal is expected to require a fee in the region of £40 million to tempt the Cherries into a sale.

  • The post-Amorim tactical shift

    The sudden scramble for wingers comes as the club moves away from the tactical experiment seen under former boss Ruben Amorim. The previous regime’s preference for wing-backs led to a significant clear-out of traditional wide players, most notably sending Marcus Rashford on loan to Barcelona - where he has already amassed 23 goal contributions in 37 matches - and allowing Alejandro Garnacho to depart for Chelsea, where the youngster is starting to find his feet. Now, as United transition back to a more familiar setup, they find themselves remarkably thin on the flanks, forcing the recruitment team to cast a wide net for reinforcements.

    When asked if the wide-left position would be a specific focus in the summer, Carrick added: "Quite possibly." This shift in strategy suggests United are eager to move past the wing-back era and return to the club's traditional identity of attacking with genuine width and pace on the wings.

  • Sir Jim Ratcliffe Glazer Manchester UnitedGetty/GOAL

    Financial ambition and fan frustration

    The pursuit of players like Tavernier is part of a broader, more expensive ambition to return the club to the pinnacle of world football. To fund these investments, the club recently announced a five per cent hike in season ticket prices. In a statement, United said: "We have a clear objective to return Manchester United to the top of domestic and European football. We want to keep investing in the team and improving our facilities so fans get the best possible experience."

    The move has caused tension with supporter groups, but the club insists the revenue is vital for sustainability. United’s hierarchy added: "We also need to make sure the club stays financially sustainable taking into account inflation and rising costs. It is within this context we have made the decision to increase prices by around 5 percent across all areas of Old Trafford. This equates to just over £2 per game on average for adult season-ticket holders, and £1 per game for Under-16s."

