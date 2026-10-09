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‘It doesn’t bring the feeling’ - Man Utd manager Michael Carrick breaks silence on Man City financial scandal and potential retrospective medals
Missing out on the moment
Carrick has admitted that retrospectively receiving Premier League winners' medals would fail to make up for the triumphant moments he was denied as a player. The United boss missed out on two top-flight titles to City during his time at Old Trafford as a player. United finished second behind City under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2012, and again under Jose Mourinho in 2018. Both of those fiercely contested seasons fall squarely within the time frame of City's financial rule breaches.
A damning guilty verdict was recently published regarding City's financial conduct between 2009 and 2018. However, specific sanctions are still to be announced by the authorities as the club have lodged a formal appeal.
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No substitute for winning
Speaking to the media, Carrick was asked whether he would gladly accept winners' medals if City's appeal is ultimately unsuccessful and they are stripped of their historical titles.
"I think at the moment, as it's still not finalised, I think I'll hold that one until later on," Carrick explained, as quoted by ESPN. "I think regardless of anything, a medal anyway, in any sport in history, I think the later on you get the medal, and it's proven at different times.
"It's the moment that you strive for - to win and achieve in that moment - so the medal here or there, not getting blasé about it, but that doesn't bring the feeling of when you initially win or you don't win. That's essentially what we're all in it for. Certainly I've got my own questions about it, you know, it's affected me personally in different ways over a period of time."
A call for swift clarity
United famously came second behind City during the 2011-12 season, losing the title on goal difference on the final day of the campaign. They also finished as distant runners-up to their local rivals in 2018.
Carrick stressed that this unprecedented situation requires immediate attention, calling on the Premier League authorities to deliver a final resolution as quickly as possible so that clubs can plan accordingly.
"What I will say, the sooner it gets sorted I think for everyone's benefit is essential," he noted. "Speed is essential. I think that's pretty obvious for me to sit here and say that. "There's so many angles to look at from so many different perspectives, but really speed is essential for everyone to be clear, to be able to deal with it, to be able to move on whatever happens, I think.
"It's unprecedented, you know, a unique situation to be in this, at this level with such a huge impact in so many ways. So, we all need to know what's going to happen, really. I think that's pretty clear."
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What's next for Man City?
With City's appeal still ongoing, the wider football world remains completely in the dark. It is still unclear how a potential points deduction could impact the current season's title race, the fight for Champions League qualification, and the fierce relegation battle.
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