Man Utd could still profit from Mason Greenwood as Marseille mull over eye-watering €100m transfer offer from Saudi Pro League

Leading clubs from across Europe, including the likes of Barcelona and Juventus, are said to have seen Greenwood register on their recruitment radar. Big-spending teams in the Middle East are also monitoring his progress.

According to Fichajes, that interest has been formalised ahead of the January transfer window. They claim that Neom Sports Club have put a nine-figure offer to Marseille. They want to “finalise his signing as soon as possible”, with the terms tabled considered to highlight how serious they are.

They have seen Greenwood register 10 goals and four assists across his Ligue 1 outings this season, helping Marseille to challenge for the title. He has also impressed in Champions League action, registering one goal and an assist in elite European competition.

Neom are said to be impressed by Greenwood’s “consistency in high-pressure situations”. They view him as an ideal candidate to “lead their attack”. They are willing to give the former United winger “a leading role from day one” and are “prepared to compete with any team” that enters the race for a much sought-after signature.

