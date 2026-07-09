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Revealed: Why Man Utd are in race against time to sell Marcus Rashford before August 8 deadline
A strict deadline for departure
Man United have set a clear target to arrange a permanent transfer for Rashford before they fly out to Ireland on August 8, according to The Sun. The squad is scheduled to travel to Dublin directly from Gothenburg, following their friendly match against Paris Saint-Germain, to begin a crucial phase of their summer preparations.
The club has identified August 9 as the date by which all World Cup participants should technically be available for club duties. With Rashford currently involved in international action, United effectively have a narrow window to facilitate a clean break for the 28-year-old.
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Rashford demands clarity on future
The forward has been vocal about his desire to move on, even doubling down on his intentions just before England's World Cup clash with Mexico. Rashford is determined to ensure his club situation does not distract from his performances on the international stage, but he has seemingly made it clear that he sees his long-term future away from Old Trafford.
Speaking on the situation, Rashford stated: "I was very clear with everyone involved before the World Cup, I wanted [a transfer] done before. If it’s not, I wanted it to wait until after. I want to be fully present in the moment. We’re fighting for something special."
Failed options and transfer hurdles
Despite a successful loan spell at Barcelona, where Rashford scored 14 goals to help the Catalan giants retain La Liga, a permanent move to the Camp Nou failed to materialise. Barcelona held an option to sign him for £26 million, but that clause expired on June 15, and the club opted to spend £70m on Anthony Gordon instead.
While Tottenham have been credited with an interest in the academy graduate, Rashford is understood to be holding out for a move to a club competing in the Champions League. His recent form during the loan stint at Barca helped him regain his place in the England setup, proving he still has the quality to compete at the highest level of European football.
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United shifting their transfer strategy
In a change of stance, Man United are now adamant that they will not sanction another loan deal for Rashford. After allowing Andre Onana to join Trabzonspor on a temporary basis for the 2026-27 campaign, the hierarchy at Old Trafford is focused on generating funds through permanent sales, similar to the deal that saw Rasmus Hojlund join Napoli for £38m. To prepare for life after Rashford, United are already identifying potential replacements, with West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville among the names being considered.
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