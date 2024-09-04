Man Utd legend Andy Cole hits out at club's fans for 'disappointing' treatment of Marcus Rashford as former striker admits he's never seen a local player have such a 'surreal' relationship with supporters
Manchester United legend Andy Cole says he cannot believe the treatment Marcus Rashford is getting from the club's fans.
- Rashford criticised by Man Utd fans
- Not at top level under Erik ten Hag
- Cole disappointed with fans' treatment of forward