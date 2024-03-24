VIDEO: Man Utd star Kobbie Mainoo presented with commemorative England cap by Gareth Southgate in moving ceremony with fellow Brazil debutants Anthony Gordon and Ezri Konsa also honoured
During England's 1-0 loss to Brazil, Gareth Southgate handed debuts to three players and later presented them with commemorative caps.
- Mainoo, Gordon and Konsa make England debut
- All three commemorated with special caps
- Will likely be involved in action against Belgium