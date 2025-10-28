Man Utd in 'concrete negotiations' to seal exciting cut-price January transfer

Filling’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. The teenage striker became an overnight sensation in Sweden after scoring on his Allsvenskan debut for AIK against IFK Goteborg. Weeks later, he etched his name deeper into club folklore by netting a 96th-minute winner in the fierce Stockholm derby against Brommapojkarna, securing a dramatic 2-1 victory.

"This is the best there is, this is how football should be," Filling said to HBO Max. "A chance, a goal, it's enough."

Meanwhile, according to Expressen, Tottenham Hotspur have also made serious inquiries for Filling. However, post-Brexit laws prevent English clubs from signing non-UK players under 18. To overcome that obstacle, United’s plan is to sign Filling now and loan him to their Swiss affiliate, Lausanne, until he turns 18. This is a model that has already been used successfully for Biyik. Tottenham, meanwhile, have proposed to loan him back to AIK for continued development if they can seal a deal.