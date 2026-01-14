Man Utd have money to spend! Red Devils could enter January transfer market - but reasons revealed why they won't

United are unlikely to make any new signings during the January transfer window, despite having the financial capacity to do so, The Sun reports. Reports indicate that while the club has access to funds through a revolving credit facility and had even prepared to meet a massive £65m release clause for winger Semenyo, the hierarchy has decided to stick to a rigid long-term strategy, clearing the way for Manchester City to snap him up in January. This decision comes as Michael Carrick takes the reins at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season, tasked with steadying the ship without the aid of mid-season reinforcements.

The stance marks a firm rejection of the approach pushed by former head coach Ruben Amorim. Before his dismissal, Amorim had reportedly lobbied hard for a midfield addition in the winter window, a move that baffled senior United figures who felt the Portuguese coach was well aware of the club’s strict budget cycles. Having spent over £250m on six signings last year, the board is determined to reserve their next significant investment for the summer, where they believe better value and specific targets will be available.