'Man Utd fans must be glad to see the back of Mary Earps' - Social media reacts to blockbuster PSG transfer news with Sir Jim Ratcliffe warned he's 'ruining amazing work' at Old Trafford
Lionesses star Mary Earps is set to leave Manchester United to join PSG on a free transfer and fans have been reacting to the switch on social media.
- Earps to join PSG from Manchester United
- Will leave on a free transfer
- Fans react to switch on social media