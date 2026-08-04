NTB
Manchester United confirm record-breaking £20m training kit sponsorship deal ahead of new season
United secure record Betway agreement
United have officially unveiled a multi-year training kit sponsorship deal with Betway, generating a reported record income of £20 million ($26 million) per season. Branding for the Super Group subsidiary will feature prominently across training wear for both the men's and women's setups, alongside matchday presence at Old Trafford and the Progress with Unity Stadium. The commercial agreement fills a year-long vacancy created by the expiration of the club's Tezos deal in June 2025.
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Betway deal aligns with regulations
Securing what is reported to be the most lucrative training kit agreement in world football was facilitated by United's return to the Champions League this season. The partnership also aligns with upcoming Premier League regulations that will ban gambling companies from featuring on the front of matchday shirts from next season.
Announcing the agreement, United's chief business officer Marc Armstrong said: "We are delighted to welcome Betway as official principal partner. The scale of our exciting new partnership reflects our growth strategy, the enduring global strength and appeal of Manchester United, and our ability to attract leading brands that want to engage with our vast worldwide fanbase."
Carrick strengthens squad for campaign
Both commercially and on the pitch, the club continues to show positive momentum under permanent manager Michael Carrick following a third-place Premier League finish last term. The Red Devils have already bolstered their midfield options by signing Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.
Further squad additions are anticipated before the transfer window closes as the board looks to build sufficient depth for a significantly busier fixture schedule than last season's 40 total matches.
- NTB
Pre-season test precedes league opener
The English giants face a stern test against European champions Paris Saint-Germain in a pre-season friendly on Saturday. This fixture will serve as a crucial benchmark for Carrick's squad ahead of an intense domestic and European campaign. United will officially launch their Premier League season when they travel to face newly-promoted Hull City on August 22.
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