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Man Utd target surprise Bundesliga striker to replace wantaway star as Tottenham join race
Red Devils eye Zirkzee replacement
United are preparing for life after Joshua Zirkzee as the Dutch forward edges closer to an Old Trafford departure. Reports indicate that Zirkzee is pushing to leave United after a difficult spell in England, where he managed just nine goals in 75 appearances. The former Bologna man is now heavily linked with a return to Serie A as Fiorentina advancing in talks, leaving Michael Carrick in need of reinforcements.
Standing at 6ft 5in, Matanovic has emerged as the ideal candidate to fill the void, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The 23-year-old enjoyed a productive debut campaign with Freiburg after arriving in a £6.9m deal from Eintracht Frankfurt. He finished the season with 15 goals in all competitions, narrowly missing out on silverware after Julian Schuster’s side was defeated by Aston Villa in the Europa League final.
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Tottenham and Fiorentina join the hunt
The race for Matanovic is far from a one-horse race, as Tottenham are also credited with a strong interest in the Croatian. Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly keen to add more height to his frontline despite already possessing the likes of Dominic Solanke and Richarlison.
Adding another layer of complexity to the transfer merry-go-round is the domino effect involving Fiorentina. Beyond their pursuit of Zirkzee, Fabio Grosso's side are also eyeing Matanovic as a potential alternative. La Viola is actively scouring the market to replace Moise Kean, who is set to join Cesc Fabregas’ Como project. Should negotiations for Zirkzee stall, Fiorentina’s pivot toward the Freiburg striker could trigger a fierce three-way bidding war.
Carrick’s attacking overhaul
United’s interest in a new number nine comes amid a broader reshuffle of their squad. Following the sale of Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli, the squad has looked light in central areas. While United have successfully integrated Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba into their midfield, the lack of a clinical edge was evident in their recent shock 2-0 defeat to Hull City.
Negotiations for Zirkzee’s exit are currently progressing, with Fiorentina confident of securing a season-long loan deal. If United can successfully offload the Dutch international, it would free up the necessary funds and squad space to launch a formal bid for Matanovic before Tuesday’s deadline.
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Matanovic’s rising stock
Matanovic’s profile has risen sharply following his performances for both club and country. Although he failed to score in three appearances during the summer's World Cup, he has started the new season in blistering form. The striker recently netted a brace in Freiburg’s DFB-Pokal victory over Dusseldorf, further proving his readiness for a step up to a bigger stage.
For United, the arrival of Matanovic would signal a shift toward a more physical presence up front. With Tottenham also lurking and the player attracting comparisons to Croatian legend Mario Mandzukic, the battle for his signature is set to be one of the defining stories of the deadline.
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