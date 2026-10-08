Man Utd, Arsenal, and Liverpool learned of Man City guilty verdict WEEKS before official announcement as compensation claims loom

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur were informed of City's guilty verdict before a formal email was sent to the rest of the top flight on September 25. The Premier League recently confirmed that City were found guilty on all but one of their 115 financial charges.

The elite quartet's advanced notice stems from legal manoeuvres initiated back in 2024. These clubs have actively prepared compensation claims to ensure they are entitled to damages in the event that the sanctions against the Etihad giants are upheld.



