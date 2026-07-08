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Man Utd & Chelsea agree £50m deal for Brazilian star
United win race for Brazilian talent
United have made a significant splash in the transfer market by securing a £50m deal for Santos, Sky Sportsreports. The Red Devils will pay an initial up-front fee of £48m to their Premier League rivals, with a further £2m set to follow in add-ons. It marks a major investment in the 22-year-old, who is now expected to undergo his medical shortly. The ambitious move comes as United prepare for their return to the Champions League next season, following an impressive campaign under Michael Carrick.
The deal also includes a safety net for the Blues, as Chelsea will insert a 10% sell-on clause in Santos' contract with Man United. Having been in and out of the first team during his time in West London, the move represents a clean break for the midfielder as he seeks a more prominent role at a top European club under the lights at Old Trafford.
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The Xabi Alonso era begins with departures
The exit of Santos comes as Xabi Alonso prepares to take the reins at Stamford Bridge, with the Spaniard already overseeing a significant reshuffle of the playing squad. It is understood that the Brazil international informed Chelsea of his desire to leave after expressing concerns regarding the amount of first-team football he would receive during Alonso's debut season. The competition for places remains fierce, and the young midfielder did not want to risk another campaign on the periphery.
Crucially, the decision of Moises Caicedo to sign a new long-term contract with the club had a major impact on Santos' outlook. With Caicedo firmly established as a cornerstone of the midfield, the path to a regular starting berth appeared increasingly blocked. These concerns over his standing in the pecking order eventually led to the 22-year-old seeking a fresh challenge elsewhere.
A complicated journey to the bridge
Santos' career at Chelsea has been far from straightforward since he first agreed to join the club in January 2023. Shortly after his arrival, he returned to Vasco da Gama on a loan deal that lasted until the end of the 2023-24 season. His development then saw him move to Nottingham Forest for the 2024-25 campaign, but that stint was cut short due to a lack of game time at the City Ground. Chelsea ultimately made the decision to recall him in January 2024.
Despite missing out on Carlo Ancelotti's World Cup squad this summer, Santos remains a highly-rated prospect. His stock rose significantly during a productive loan spell at Strasbourg under Liam Rosenior, where he proved he could handle the rigours of European football. While there were high expectations for him to break into the Chelsea XI last term, he struggled for consistency under three different head coaches.
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Santos exit takes Alonso’s transfer windfall to £126m
For Chelsea, the sale represents a healthy profit on a player they signed for approximately £18m from Vasco da Gama in 2023. The West London hierarchy has moved quickly to facilitate the exit once it became clear the player was unhappy with his projected minutes for the upcoming season.
Santos's move makes him Chelsea's third official departure of the summer window, following Marc Cucurella’s £52m switch to Real Madrid and Tyrique George’s recent £24m transfer to Everton. Once United finalises the deal for Santos, Alonso’s side will have successfully generated around £126m in total transfer fees this summer, with the funds likely to be reinvested as the manager continues his clear-out and looks to mould the squad in his image.
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