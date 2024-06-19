Man Utd accused of committing 'adultery' on Erik ten Hag after holding talks with Thomas Tuchel as club legend compares managerial mess to 'telling your wife you've been messaging another girl' Manchester UnitedErik ten HagPremier LeagueThomas Tuchel

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has accused the club of committing 'adultery' on Erik ten Hag after holding talks with Thomas Tuchel.