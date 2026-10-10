Man City whistleblower Rui Pinto back in witness protection as Football Leaks creator reveals fears over 'assassination attempt'

Before the U-turn, Pinto launched a public appeal to raise €2.5m (£2.1m) for his own security, issuing a stark warning about his safety. He stated on X: “Given these circumstances, I have no alternative but to relocate, within the next few days, to an undisclosed location for an indefinite period of time, due to the multiple death threats I have received and the serious risk of an assassination attempt against me.”

Following the reinstatement, Pinto took to social media to thank Portugal's Minister of Justice, Rita Alarcao Judice, while heavily criticising the commission responsible for the initial withdrawal.

“I express my appreciation for the action taken by Portugal's Minister of Justice, Rita Alarcao Judice, who restored legality by overturning a decision made by the members of the Commission responsible for Portugal's Witness Protection Programme, who acted in clear violation of the law and in a manifest abuse of power," Pinto wrote.

“This is a particularly serious situation, all the more so because, given their roles, the members of this Commission have an increased responsibility to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the rights, liberties and guarantees of citizens who, due to the specific nature of the Programme, find themselves in a particularly vulnerable and uncertain situation."



