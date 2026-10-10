Man City held secret 'settlement talks' with Premier League BEFORE guilty verdict in 115 charges case

According to a report by Bloomberg, Man City engaged in preliminary discussions with the Premier League in an attempt to reach a financial settlement. These confidential talks ultimately collapsed because City refused to compromise on their steadfast claims of innocence.

Had an agreement been reached, the club would likely have paid a substantial fine, thereby avoiding catastrophic sporting punishments such as relegation or having their historical titles stripped. Crucially, striking a deal would not have legally constituted an admission of wrongdoing.

However, the sheer volume of the charges meant any financial resolution would merely have streamlined the legal battle rather than ending it entirely. Such an outcome would also have faced fierce resistance from bitter domestic rivals, including Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United, all of whom narrowly missed out on league titles during City’s era of dominance.



