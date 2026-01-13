Antoine Semenyo Man CityGetty
Richard Martin

Man City player ratings vs Newcastle: Antoine Semenyo is on fire! New signing puts Pep Guardiola's side on path to Carabao Cup final as Eddie Howe's fears realised

Antoine Semenyo continued to pay off his £65m transfer fee as Manchester City's brand new signing scored for the second game running to help his side to a 2-0 win at Newcastle in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, putting Pep Guardiola's side on the fast lane to Wembley. Semenyo became the first City player since Emmanuel Adebayor back in 2009 to score in his first two games for the club.

The goal gave City the lead against the run of play but they went on to boss the second half and substitute Rayan Cherki gave them a deserved second goal deep in added time.

City had an early scare when Newcastle swept forward but Yoane Wissa couldn't keep his shot down. The visitors had no shots in the first half for only the second time this season and they got a huge let off soon after half-time when Newcastle hit the woodwork twice in quick succession.

The Magpies paid dearly as moments later City countered, led by Jeremy Doku, and Semenyo nipped in to break the deadlock. Eddie Howe must have been livid as he had vented his fury before the game at the rule change which allowed Semenyo to play in the tie despite featuring for Bournemouth earlier in the competition.

Semenyo looked to have struck again following a corner although the goal was disallowed after a five-minute VAR review as Erling Haaland was deemed to be interfering with play. City were fortunate not to concede an own goal when Bernardo Silva inadvertently overhit a pass to James Trafford and narrowly missed the target.

Howe threw on three more substitutes in search of an equaliser but City held firm and doubled their advantage ahead of the second leg back in Manchester next month when Cherki finished off a fine run forward by substitute Rayan Ait-Nouri.

GOAL rates Man City's players from St James' Park...

  • Newcastle United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    James Trafford (7/10):

    Made the most of a second start in four days as he stayed calm and alert. Produced a top-draw save to tip Wissa's looping head on to the crossbar and held the fort well when the visitors kept pushing for an equaliser.

    Matheus Nunes (5/10):

    Worked hard to keep on top of Anthony Gordon and was booked for a bone-crunching tackle on him. Could have got another booking for fouling Joelinton and that was enough for Guardiola to take him off.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (6/10):

    Did well to frustrate Wissa and then Woltemade despite the mismatch in physicality.

    Max Alleyne (7/10):

    Another excellent display since being recalled from his loan at Watford and against much tougher opposition than Exeter.

    Nathan Ake (6/10):

    Struggled at times with Newcastle's pace but his experience showed in the end.

  • Newcastle United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Bernardo Silva (6/10):

    Pulled a shot across the box in City's only chance of the first half then got a key touch to tee up Semenyo.

    Nico O'Reilly (6/10):

    Asked to play an unfamiliar role in holding midfield and made a decent go of it before making way for Rodri.

    Phil Foden (5/10):

    Wasn't on the same page as his team-mates and if he didn't have such a good record in the Manchester derby it would be easy to see him being dropped for the upcoming trip to Old Trafford.

  • Newcastle United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Antoine Semenyo (7/10):

    It wasn't his most explosive display but twice popped up at the right place to put the ball in the net and you can't argue with the start he has made to his City career.

    Erling Haaland (5/10):

    Saw little of the ball and even if it was a very harsh decision he denied Semenyo a second goal.

    Jeremy Doku (7/10):

    Sparked the opening goal by dazzling Harvey Barnes and putting in a dangerous cross.

  • FBL-ENG-LCUP-NEWCASTLE-MAN CITYAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Rodri (6/10):

    Helped stem the tide of Newcastle dominance by giving City much more control and fluidity going forward.

    Tijjani Reijnders (6/10):

    Made City more dangerous on the break.

    Rico Lewis (6/10):

    Helped his side control the second half with some very smooth passing.

    Rayan Cherki (7/10):

    Got no power on a clear effort which went straight into Nick Pope's hands but made amends at the death with a ruthless finish.

    Rayan Ait-Nouri (7/10): 

    Brought on in added time for a rare outing and took full advantage with a brilliant piece of play to set up the second goal.

    Pep Guardiola (7/10):

    Navigated City's injury crisis well and came up with an innovative solution in playing O'Reilly as the holding midfielder. It wasn't pretty but leaving with a two-goal advantage was just what he would have asked for.

